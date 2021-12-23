83 premiere night: Huma Qureshi pens heartfelt note for brother Saqib, thanks OG players for hope

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAQIB SALEEM Saqib Saleem

Actor Saqib Saleem is all set for the premiere of 83. In the sports film, he will be seen essaying the role of Vice Captain Mohinder Amarnath. Wednesday night, the actor and his family attended the star-studded premiere of the film in Mumbai. Ahead of the release of 83, Saqib's sister and actress Huma Quereshi took to social media to share a note from the premiere. The proud sister heaped praises on the film and lauded Saqib for his performance.

Sharing a picture of Saqib and their mother, she thanked the OG players and Ranveer Singh, who essays the role of Indian cricket skipper Kapil Dev in the film. She wrote, "83 is not a film .. it’s a feeling .. to me last night felt beautiful.. like my mummy’s hug .. thank you @kabirkhankk sir for giving @saqibsaleem Jimmy Amarnath & for making this lovely film … Thank you to all the boys who are like his brothers now !! Thank you @ranveersingh for not just being the supernova of talent that you are But also being the generous superstar who let the film shine above all!! Thank you to the OG players for giving us hope as a nation where there was none. 83 is just so special.. Thank you all for letting me witness this #grateful #blessed #pyaar #proud."

Lauding Saqib, she added, "Above all, thank you my baby brother for showing me that despite everything the world may throw at you … Hard work always shines .. you keep working at your craft and your passion and one day the world will see it too … You deserve this my jaan and much more."

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83' is based on India's victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Saqib is part of an ensemble cast that includes Ranveer Singh, who will be seen as Captain Kapil Dev. Committed to authenticity, Saqib not only underwent a massive body transformation, but also walked in the shoes of Amarnath to embody his composed demeanour. The actor was on a rigorous training to ace batsmanship, one of Amarnath's strongest suits. The actor's cricket background helped him sink into the character.

The Kabir Khan directorial, '83' highlights India winning the 1983 World Cup. Others on the film's cast include Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil (son of 1983 team member Sadeep Patil), Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R. Badree, apart from Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani.

The film is releasing theatrically on Friday, December 24.