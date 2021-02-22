Image Source : TWITTER/AMIT TRIVEDI, ITSSSR_FOREVER 8 years of Kai Po Che!: Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, calls him 'crown jewel'

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who on Monday marked eight years of his drama Kai Po Che, said he is touched by the love the film continues to receive but is pained by the loss of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Released on February 22, 2013, Kai Po Che marked Rajput's Bollywood debut after a successful career on TV with the hit show Pavitra Rishta.

Kapoor's film was also a stepping stone for actors Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh, who were relatively new in the movies. Mourning the loss of Rajput, who was found dead in his Bandra apartment in June last year, the director called the 34-year-old actor a "crown jewel".

Kapoor took to Twitter and posted the video of the hit Manjha track from the film.

"The thrill of starting this journey with a new team hungry to give their best at the dawn of their careers stands most vividly in mind.

"One can't quantify the love our film continues to receive over the years, neither can we quantify the pain we feel at the loss of our crown jewel," the 49-year-old director wrote.

Singer Amit Trivedi who composed music for the film also took to his Twitter and shared a clip.

Set in Gujarat, Kai Po Che! chronicles the story of three friends, played by Rajput, Rao and Sadh as they navigate their way through the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, the Godhra train burning in 2002 and the subsequent riots.

Based on author Chetan Bhagat's 2008 novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, the film garnered acclaim for its performances by the three leads, Amit Trivedi's music and sensitive handling of the story by Kapoor.

The film propelled Rajput to stardom, as he went on to feature in Yash Raj Films' Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Rajkumar Hirani's PK in 2014.

Later, he headlined blockbusters like the 2016 biopic M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story, Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore and reunited with Kapoor for romantic-drama Kedarnath in 2018.

Rao, too, had a career turnaround with Kai Po Che! and from there on he went on to feature in acclaimed films like "Shahid" for which he earned the best actor National Award, 2014's hit "Queen" and 2015 drama Aligarh.

Post the film, Sadh's next major project was superstar Salman Khan's Sultan in 2016. The actor had a packed 2020, with three film releases and two web series.

Meanwhile, Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next directorial, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, in July.

- With PTI inputs