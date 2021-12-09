Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/URVASHIRAUTELA 70th Miss Universe 2021: Urvashi Rautela honored to be youngest judge in the history of the competition

Bollywood's youngest superstar and beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is inclined to make India proud as she arrives in Israel to judge the Miss Universe 2021 Pageant. It is always a joy for us Indians to see our national pride flying our tricolor in other countries with all of her efforts, hard work, and dedication to her vocation. The actress will compete against hopefuls from all around the world to represent her nation. The event will be aired nationally to over 600 million people in over 170 countries. Representatives from 90 nations and five continents are going to be present for this beauty pageant.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela who is judging the most followed pageant Miss Universe feels grateful and honored to be recognized to be one of the judges for the Miss Universe Pageant.

Talking about the same, Urvashi Rautela said, "I am so honored to be on the selection committee for the 70th Annual Miss Universe competition. Also, I am not only thrilled to join such a dynamic and diverse group of intelligent women, but also grateful to have the opportunity to genuinely support all the contestants and watch them shine!".

Now that is truly a great thought behind that kind heart, with all her outstanding achievements we can definitely say that she is 'Bharat Ka Garv'.

Talking about the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be seen essaying the character of Poonam Mishra, the real-life wife of Inspector Avinash Mishra, portrayed by actor Randeep Hooda in the web film Inspector Avinash.

Urvashi Rautela will also appear in a few more south Indian films, including the Telugu feature Black Rose, in which she will play the lead, and a 200 crore Tamil blockbuster starring Saravana. The next schedule for the film is set to start soon. Apart from that Urvashi Rautela just shared the official poster for her forthcoming film Dil Hai Gray, which is a Hindi version of the hit Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2.