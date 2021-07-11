Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT 7 years of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan take a stroll down the memory lane

The completion of seven years of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' since its release has ushered in a wave of nostalgia among actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Alia and Varun reminisced working on the hit film. "7 years of Humpty and Kavya....the film was made with tears, love and lots of fun," Varun posted on Instagram Story along with a few stills from the movie.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' is a romantic comedy. It marked Varun and Alia's second collaboration together after the duo made their Bollywood debut with Karan's 'Student of the Year' in 2012. Apart from the storyline, the film also garnered loads of praises for its music -- especially Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal's soulful song 'Samjhawan'. Alia celebrated 7 years of the film by posting her unplugged version of the 'Samjhawan' song.

The success of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' led makers to come up with its sequel 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' in 2017.

Meanwhile, Varun has wrapped up shooting for his next film "Bhediya". Directed by Amar Kaushik, the supernatural thriller also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, and is scheduled to release on April 14 next year.

Varun will also be seen in the upcoming film "Jugg Jugg Jeeyo", which also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Talking about Alia, the 28-year-old actor has a lot of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Gangubai Khatiawadi' helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'RRR' with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR and 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Currently, she has started shooting for her film, Darlings.

