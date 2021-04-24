6 months of NehuPreet: Here's how Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh made their wedding anniversary special

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA KAKKAR Neha Kakkar, Rohan Preet Singh

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are celebrating six months of their wedding. The couple who tied the knot on October 24 last year made the day special for one another by sharing heartfelt posts for each on social media. In the Instagram posts, the couple can be seen sharing a hearty laugh as they hug one another. While the couple shared similar photos on their respective social media accounts, they had some sweet words for each other.

Calling Rohanpreet the best husband ever, Neha captioned the post as, "Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more.. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe.. @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!"

Rohanpreet on the other hand expressed how grateful he is to have Neha as his 'wifey'. "Hey guys Today I wanna share my Wallpaper with you all and this girl in the wallpaper I don’t have words to describe How Beautiful This Girl Is.. In and Out both!! She is a Creator, Like how God created this world, similarly She Created My World, OUR World and Its sooo beautiful! Still can’t believe She’s Mineee. She’s the one that I Can’t live without. I wanna say “Thank You” for Every Single Thing You brought in my life and HEY MY PERSON Happy 6 Months to Us!! My Wifey," he wrote.

For the unversed, Rohanpreet and Neha's wedding was an elaborate affair with multiple functions. She had also come up with her album titled "Nehu Da Vyah", which also featured Rohanpreet.

