5 Strong female women characters on Netflix that took us by storm in 2021

Today women are ruling the film, television, and digital space with brilliant portrayals of their strong roles and characters. Netflix has also created tremendous space for female-centric shows. Various female characters coming from different walks of life have moved society with their outlook, strength and passion. Here we celebrate 5 such actresses who by their stellar performances have created a special place in the hearts of their audience.

Pooja Bhatt from Bombay Begums

Pooja Bhatt plays the role of Rani who happens to lead the Royal Bank of Bombay, in the series. She is at a good stage in her career and has a happy marriage, but still, it seems something is missing. His step-children do not like her and even in professional life, people are pulling her behind like sharks. Pooja Bhatt is brilliant in the show. The most emotional scenes of the series are between her and her step-daughter Shai. Bhatt shows pain and helplessness, but still, the strength of her character does not diminish.

Taapsee Pannu from Haseen Dillruba

The film is a solid thriller that will keep you at the edge of your seat throughout. The film is set in a small city called Jwalapur, it tells the tale of a recently married couple, Rani and Rishu, played by Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey respectively. Rani in the film is homely yet a live wire and true-blue crime fiction fan who can't stop reading Dinesh Pandit novels. Taapse Pannu champions the story as she makes the character of Rani her own and takes control of the narrative.

Shruti Hassan from Pitta Kathalu

Netflix’s first Telugu anthology keeps women in the centre of its universe and talks about their desire while they battle to change the power dynamics. The story X-Life by Nag Ashwin shows us how love is dead in a dystopian land where social media is controlling us. In the story, Shruti Haasan does a phenomenal job playing the character and is seen transitioning from being loving, to being cunning, to being invincible.

Amruta Subhash from Dhamaka

Amruta Subhash portrays the character of Ankita, the boss of Arjun Pathak who is faced with a tough question of choosing his career or going ahead and doing what his conscience asks him too. In the film Amruta Subhash is seen taking on a strong, powerful and delightfully unrelenting character of a news producer obsessed with TRPs who promises to get Arjun Pathak back his primetime show in lieu of the explosive breaking news.

Shweta Basu Prasad in Ray

Shweta Basu Prasad stars in Forget Me Not, a segment in Netflix India's anthology Ray, a segment directed by Srijit Mukherji. Forget Me Not apportions a key role to a woman wronged, it follows the story of the calculating businessman Ipsit Nair who begins to lose grip with reality. Shweta Basu essays the role of Maggie, Ipsit Nair’s assistant with whom we learn later as the story unfolds that he had an affair with his assistant Maggie and subsequently forced her to get an abortion. The film is notable for Shweta Basu’s strong performance and impactful dialogues.