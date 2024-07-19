Memorable dialogues by Naseeruddin Shah that are for history books | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB A old photo of Naseeruddin Shah from the sets of Jane Bhi Do Yaaron

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah is turning 74 today. It's rare to name an actor of the same calibre as him in the Indian film industry. Naseeruddin Sahab has been bestowed with three National Awards, Padma Shri Padma Bhushan and three Filmfare Awards in his almost 50 years of filmy career. With a filmography including names like, Jane Bhi Do Yaaro, Paar, Iqbal, Sarfarosh, A Wednesday, Waiting, Ishqiya, Maqbool, and Monsoon Wedding among several others, it's hard to name the best of it all. Shah can even feature in films like Rajneeti or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and can capture your hearts with even a cameo. One thing that one knows about a film featuring him, is that anything coming out of his mouth- will be impactful. And today we bring to you some of his iconic and memorable dialogues that elevated the scenes like no one else does.

1. Sparsh (1980)

"Why do you call me disabled? I am just differently abled"

This one scene from the Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi starrer describes the whole plot of the film. This one dialogue speaks so much about the honour that a disabled person holds in his eyes and expects from others as well.

2. A Wednesday (2008):

"Aapke ghar mein cockroach aata hai toh aap kya karte hai Rathore Sahab? ... aap usko paalte nahi maarte hai"

In the story A Wednesday, a regular man expresses his suffering in a pretty unusual way. The enigmatic caller discloses in a dramatic monologue that he is just an ordinary man who has had enough of living in constant fear and has decided to take matters into his own hands. Naseeruddin Shah gives a riveting performance in his tragic speech that leaves you feeling nothing but sympathy for his character. It's probably one of the best monologues from Bollywood.

3. Raajneeti (2010)

"Sawaal jhande ke rang ka nahi hai, kyunki gareebi, bhukmari, bekaari, yeh sab rang poochke waar nahi karti"

This comes from a senior person who wants to fight for the rights of the common man, the ones who are said to be facing debacles from all fronts but still stand up every time to face and win against new challenges. Being in a rather special appearance, Naseeruddin Shah still won over the audience with his authenticity.

4. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

"Main tab taiyaar nahi tha! Aaj bhi nahin hoon..."

The much-anticipated scene between Farhan Akhtar and Naseeruddin in this film has so much less dialogue but so much more to feel. The encounter between a lost father and son and the dilemma that it shatters is heartwarming to witness as an audience.

5. Dedh Ishqiya (2014)

"Saat mukaam hote hai ishq mein ... dilkashi, unss, mohabbat, aqeedat, ibaadat, junoon aur maut"

An old man who finds love in old age, is infatuated with a lady and tries to express himself in front of a lifelong friend comes up with these words. Words that talk about the depth of love but also put everyone to shame, who didn't verse with the emotions attached to them.

