5 Bollywood films of Kader Khan on his death anniversary that prove that there will be no one like him ever

The iconic Bollywood actor Kader Khan who worked in over 300 films in Bollywood and was known as the master of his art by his contemporaries left for heavenly abode on December 31, 2018. The last New Year was left in grief for family, friends, and fans of the actor who passed away in Toronto, Canada after a prolonged illness. Ever since, a void was left in the industry. From being a dangerous villain to making the audience laugh with his perfect comic timing, the actor time and again proved that he rules the art of acting. He was versatile and there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. As we remember the veteran actor on his death anniversary, let's have a look at 5 of his unforgettable films.

1. Sikka (1989)

Sikka (1989) ​

He played a comic role in the film which also starred Dharmendra, Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia in important roles. Not only this, Khan was nominated for Filmfare Best Comedian award.

2. Coolie No 1 (1995)

Coolie No 1 (1995) ​

One of the favourite Kader Khan's character was in David Dhawan's film which featured Govinda, and Shakti Kapoor. A laugh riot on the screen when he played the role of Hoshiyar Chand in the film.

3. Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)

Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) ​

The best-grossing film of Kader Khan so far, it featured Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Shilpa Shetty, and garnered a lot of praises from the viewers and critics alike. It became the 5th grossing film of the year.

4. Saajan Chale Sasural (1996)

Saajan Chale Sasural (1996) ​

The comedy duo Govinda and Kader Khan managed to trigger roars of laughter whenever we watch them together on screen. The film Saajan Chale Sasural is also one among the most iconic Kader Khan films. Though, Khan has played the supporting role of Khurana, but he lit up the screen whenever he came up.

5. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) ​

Kader Khan stole the thunder in the film that had Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. He played the role of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s landlord in the film. The movie was an immense box office hit.

