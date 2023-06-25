31 years of Shah Rukh Khan: Actor conducts Ask me anything session for fans on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM SRK conducts Ask Me sessions on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating 31 years in Bollywood and to celebrate the occasion with his fans, the actor again took to Twitter and announced an Ask SRK session, which was precisely for 31 minutes. The actor, who has been constantly in touch with his fans was in a mood to ask questions to any user. Shah Rukh is not the only king of hearts, but also the king of comebacks, and this was seen when the star took over Twitter for a while.

Beginning the session, Shah Rukh wrote, “Wow just realized it’s 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It’s been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31 minutes of #AskSRK ??” A person asked him, “One thing which you will never forget from Deewana's Set?” Shah Rukh replied, “Working with Divyaji and Rajji.” Someone asked him, “Sir how do you feel when you watch this epic entry of yourself? It's been 31 years and it still gives us chills.” He replied, “Should have worn a helmet.”

A fan asked him how he should prepare to watch Jawan and whether he should go to the theatre's patti bandh ke. To this SRK responded, Nahi beta jawan ke din jawani ke josh mein theatre pe jana hai!

Srk answered a question on how he tackles negativity and moves toward success. He said, “Negativity & positivity have the simplest two terms to get over. Sorry, u didn’t like wot..thank you for appreciating what I do. And then move on don’t dwell on either.”

Shah Rukh Khan is a chain smoker, and this is known to all his fans. During the Ask Srk session that the superstar held to celebrate 31 years in Bollywood, a fan asked if he could someday get to smoke with the Pathaan star. He asked, “Sath me cigarette pine chaloge kya @iamsrk, sir???”

Shah Rukh Khan was back with a bang with Pathaan. The film was released this year and has smashed all records. It became the first Bollywood film to garner Rs1000 crore. SRK will take over the screens once again in September with Atlee’s Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara as the female lead. He also had Dunki in his line-up, which is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

