3 Years of Meri Pyaari Bindu: Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra become nostalgic

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra went down the memory lane as their romantic drama Meri Pyaari Bindu clocked 3 years today. The duo took to their Instagram to share memories from the sets of the film and shared their experiences. In the film, Ayushmann played the role of Abhimanyu Bubla Roy while Parineeti played a cheerful Bengali girl Bindu who aspired to be a singer.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Abhimanyu Bubla Roy was just like me. He loved old songs, was a compulsive writer and a sucker for nostalgia. The box office didn’t pamper this gem but this film will always be special. This was clicked at St Xaviers college in the summers of 2016. We witnessed kaal baisaakhi the next day. It was my first. And I fell in love with Calcutta. Dhonobaad for all the love. तीन साल हो गए"

On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra shares a BTS from the film's shoot and wrote, "Its been 3 years, but the climax of this film still gives me heartache. I can’t listen to my own song #MaanaKiHumYaarNahi without my stomach doing a flip. If you have ever experienced a broken heart, well then, this film. #MeriPyaariBindu did not get love at the BO, but its the most special film. Kolkata, the 90s, dost, baarish aur music. Sigh."

Meri Pyaari Bindu failed to rule the box office but Parineeti's song 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi' earned her much attention. It was her first professional singing project and the actress claimed that the film will always remain close to her heart.

