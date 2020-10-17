22 Years of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: When Raveena Tandon shared lunch with Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALRAVEENATANDON When Raveena Tandon shared lunch with Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda

Actress Raveena Tandon was nostalgic recalling her experience of working in the David Dhawan comedy, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which clocked 22 years recently. The 1998 film featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in double roles. Raveena essayed Govinda's love interest while Ramya Krishnan was paired opposite Big B.

"It's such a special film. We had a blast during the shoot. I think it's one of my most iconic characters of all times and fans loved watching me with Govinda and Amit ji on the big screen. It truly doesn't feel like 22 years and am so glad to be a part of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'," Raveena said.

She also shared her favourite memory from the set. "There are so many (memories), but I loved how we would all spend time being goofy. Govinda and Amit ji are such amazing co-stars. It was a lot of fun shooting the film. I miss how we would share food during lunch. These memories will always be close to my heart," Raveena reminisced.

Anupam Kher also celebrated 22 years of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with a throwback post. He tweeted, "It was such a joy to be part of #DavidDhawans #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. To be sharing screen space with two @SrBachchan and two #Govindas was great fun. Miss that kind of cinema."

It was such a joy to be part of #DavidDhawans #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. To be sharing screen space with two @SrBachchan and two #Govindas was great fun. Miss that kind of cinema. 🙏😍 #22yearsofbademiyanchotemiyan pic.twitter.com/42OC52Ca4U — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 16, 2020

On a related note, Raveena will soon be seen essaying the role of Ramika Sen in "KGF: Chapter 2", which is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster "KGF: Chapter 1". She is currently shooting for her debut web series in Himachal Pradesh.

