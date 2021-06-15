Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VISHAL_KAMBLE_ 20 Years of Gadar: Sunny Deol expresses gratitude for making his film 'historic'

Who doesn't remember Sunny Deol's popular dialogue 'Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai aur zindabad rahega' and the iconic handpump scene? These dialogues and powerful acting in the film Gadar made Bollywood actor Sunny Deol what he is today. The film released 20 years ago on June 15 and treated the star cast including Deol, Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri and others with immense popularity. The film clashed with Aamir Khan's Lagaan at the box office, but fans poured love on both the films and made them historic. As Gadar: Ek Prem Katha clocked 20 years, Sunny Deol took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

Sunny Deol tweeted, "We made a film, you made it an event! #20yearsofGadar, I express my gratitude to everyone who made our film historic."

Interestingly, Gadar, as well as Lagaan, released at the onset of monsoon and the weeks that followed the film's release witnessed heavy downpour. Nonetheless, the films managed to do good business. Gadar wasn't the only film when Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan clashed with their big films. Deol's Ghayal and Aamir's Dil released on 22 June 1990 and Sunny Deol's Ghatak and Aamir Khan's RajaHindustani released on 15 November 1996.

Talking about his character in Gadar, Sunny Deol added: "I have had the opportunity to play some great characters throughout my career but there was something special about the character of Tara Singh. He is soft and sweet but can bring the world upside down when it comes to his family and country."

"That time we didn't predict that the dialogues and songs of the movie would become a rage. It's great to be celebrating a 20-year milestone with the country," he said.

"Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" is a period romantic action drama film directed by Anil Sharma and set during the Partition of India in 1947. The film also stars Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey.

"Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" will air on Zee Bollywood on June 15.