2 years of Badla: Taapsee Pannu recalls working with 'mad man' Sujoy Ghosh

The Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla released two years ago on this day. The actress recalls working with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, whom she lovingly called a mad man. Taapsee posted a picture posing with Sujoy on Instagram. Alongside the image, she wrote: "Two years since I last spent hours with this mad man laughing on each other's guts to attempt ‘Badla'. While I miss his weirdness it's hard to make this lazy ass sit n write something we can create on-screen again! Only so we can get more such embarrassing pictures clicked :) P.S- he needs a new wardrobe so please give him some work dear producers."

Badla, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan is a remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest.

The story follows an interview between a lawyer and a businesswoman, in which the latter insists that she is being wrongfully framed for the murder of her lover.

On March 3, Taapsee faced Income Tax raids at her Mumbai properties for alleged tax evasion. After the raids, Pannu posted a three-point statement on Twitter on an "alleged bungalow" in Paris, the "alleged receipt" of Rs 5 crore and her "memory of 2013 raid". The searches targeting Pannu and Kashyap are part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films. Pannu also took a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that the actor was raided in 2013 as well.

The actress is currently gearing up for the shoot of Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa, Pannu also has thriller Haseen Dillruba, sports-drama Rashmi Rocket and Loop Lapeta, Hindi adaptation of the critically-acclaimed German thriller Run Lola Run, in the works.

