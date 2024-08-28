A look at Nagarjuna Akkineni's love life | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A look at Nagarjuna Akkineni's love life

South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, who has spread the magic of his acting from South Cinema to Hindi Cinema, is going to be 65 years old on 29 August. Nagarjuna has worked in many great films in his career. The actor was born on August 29, 1959, in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu. Nagarjuna has been in the headlines for his films and acting as well as his personal life. The actor has married twice. Despite this, he had a long affair with a famous Bollywood actress. However, later both the actors broke up and separated. That actress is still unmarried at the age of 52.

First marriage was with Lakshmi Daggubati

Nagarjuna first married Lakshmi Daggubati in the year 1984. Nagarjuna was 25 years old then. Let us tell you that Lakshmi's father D Ramanaidu and Nagarjuna's father Nageshwar Rao were good friends. Nagarjuna and Lakshmi had an arranged marriage. However, Nagarjuna and Lakshmi's marriage did not last long. Both parted ways after 6 years of marriage in 1990 by taking divorce.

Second marriage with Amala Akkineni

Just two years after separating from Lakshmi, Nagarjuna married Amala Akkineni in the year 1992. After marriage, Nagarjuna and Amala became parents of two sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni. However, despite two marriages, Nagarjuna fell in love with famous Bollywood actress Tabu.

Nagarjuna-Tabu's affair lasted for 10 years

Nagarjuna and Tabu's pair have also been seen together on the big screen. Meanwhile, news of their affair also came. Media reports claim that Tabu and Nagarjuna dated each other for 10 years. However, Nagarjuna was not ready to leave his wife Amala, due to which Tabu and Nagarjuna later separated. However, neither Tabu nor Nagarjuna ever said anything about their relationship. It is worth noting that Tabu is living alone even today at the age of 52. She has not married yet. On the other hand, Nagarjuna and Amala seem stable in their marriage now. On the other hand, his elder son, Chaitanya recently got engaged to Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala after getting a divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

