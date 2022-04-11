Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER '2 States' actor Shiv Subrahmanyam passes away; Hansal Mehta & other celebs pour in condolences

Highlights Shiv Subrahmanyam passed away on Sunday night, 10th April

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, on Monday morning, took to Twitter and confirmed the demise of Subrahmanyam

Not only him but even filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a statement on social media

Veteran Bollywood actor-screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam passed away on Sunday night, 10th April. The cause of death is not known at the moment. He was credited for writing the screenplay for the 1989 film 'Parinda', and for Sudhir Mishra's 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'. He also won many hearts with his role as Alia Bhatt's father in 'Two States.' Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, on Monday morning, took to Twitter and confirmed the demise of Subrahmanyam. Not only him but even filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a statement on social media and gave out details of his funeral which will take place on Monday morning.

Taking to Twitter, Mehta wrote, "With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally. We extend our heartfelt condolences his wife Divya, mum, dad, Rohan, Rinki and family; Bhanu chitti and all of Shiv's family; and his huge legion of friends and fans."

"Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy," Ashoke's tweet read.

He was last seen in Netflix's film 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'.