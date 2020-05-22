Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BACHCHAN 16 years of Yuva: Abhishek Bachchan shares throwback pic from Kolkata shoot amid cyclone Amphan crisis

The devastating cyclone Amphan has created havoc in West Bengal. The maassive cyclone had reportedly led trees and traffic signal poles falling on the street wherein some areas were also caught on fire due to the lightning strikes. Now, actor Abhishek Bachchan says he's left heratbroken to 'see the visuals coming out of Kolkata in the wake of the destruction left behind by cyclone Amphan. The actor shared a throwback picture from the sets of Yuva 16 years ago and shared a heartfelt note. The Mani Ratnam directed film, which was majorly shot in Kolkata relased on May 22, 2004.

Taking to Instagram Abhishek Bachchan shared the throwback picture and wrote, "Wow! 16yrs already. This photo was taken on the sets of #Yuva in Kolkata. We were about to begin shooting the climax of the film. A memorable shoot. Based in Kolkata. It’s heartbreaking to see the visuals coming out of Kolkata in the wake of the destruction left behind by #cycloneAmphan #16yrsofYuva @ajaydevgn #ManiRatnam #Kolkata #flashbackfriday".

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was also a part of Yuva along with Rani Mukerji, Vivek Oberoi, Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol in the lead roles, shared a series of pictures that show a glimpse of the terrifying West Bengal flood.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage