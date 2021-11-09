14 years of Sonam Kapoor in Bollywood: Balance of commercial hits and critically acclaimed films

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor

Today marks the 14-year anniversary since Sonam Kapoor Ahuja officially debuted in the film industry as Sakina in Saawariya. Establishing her as the star to watch out for, Sonam Kapoor received recognition for the movie and won Stardust Awards’ Superstar of Tomorrow – Female. Kicking off her journey with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya opposite the B-Town heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam has given us both, smashing box office hits as well as critically acclaimed movies. Saawariya found her a huge fan following and ever since, she has had a phenomenal run at the box office!

Her performance in Delhi-6 was also much appreciated by critics. Touted as her best performance, Raanjhanaa was the turning point in Sonam’s career. In the movie, she flawlessly portrayed the role of Zoya Haider, a young Muslim student from Varanasi who is drawn to politics after the murder of her Sikh lover. Besides Raanjhanaa, her critically acclaimed movies include Neerja and Pad Man. Neerja saw her in the skin of the eponymous air hostess Neerja Bhanot and was regarded as her career-defining role that was – hands down – her best performance to date! The movie went on to become the highest grossing Bollywood film featuring a female protagonist.

Sonam’s bouquet of commercially successful movies also includes Aisha, I Hate Luv Storys, Veere Di Wedding and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Her movie Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo became one of the highest grossing Bollywood movies of all time at INR 388.48 Crores. In this movie, she portrayed the lead role of Rajkumari Maithili Devi, a princess in pursuit of love. Soon, she will be seen in Blind, a story about a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

Known to be Bollywood’s ultimate fashionista, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has often put India on the global map of red carpets with her stylish, bold statements. Having spoken about multiple issues like climate change, LGBTQIA+ community, animal cruelty, sustainability and breast cancer awareness, Sonam has now come to be known as a voice of change.