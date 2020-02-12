10 Years of My Name is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan thanks Karan Johar, Kajol for making ‘finest film of our careers’

Wednesday, February 12, 2020
     
Shah Rukh Khan shared moments from the film My Name Is Khan and wrote, “Thank u Karan Johar & Kajol for making arguably the finest film of our careers."

New Delhi Published on: February 12, 2020 19:24 IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has given many iconic performances in these years that cinema lovers cherish till date. One of them is of Rizwan Khan in the film My Name Is Khan. The film touched many lives and is considered one of the best films in Bollywood. On Wednesday, My name Is Khan clocked 10 years and superstar SRK took to his social media to thank his co-star Kajol as well as director Karan Johar for making ‘arguably the finest film’ of his career.

Shah Rukh Khan shared moments from the film My Name Is Khan and wrote, “Thank u @karanjohar & @kajol for making arguably the finest film of our careers. The only film I needed to see everyday pics to know if I have the expressions right! Here’s some of them...”

Earlier in the day, Karan Johar also shared a heartfelt video of My Name Is Khan and recalled his experience of shooting for the film. He wrote, “Bhai @iamsrk put his all into creating Rizwan...and I will always be eternally grateful to him for just being him ....for being such a rock solid support to me through the journey of the film...love you so much Bhai!” he also thanked Kajol and said, “Love you @kajol for breathing life into Mandira and just being the fabulous and incredible artist that you are!!! And finally thank you to #shibanibathija for writing and creating the film and every character! Writing is the spine that we can give body to....thank you.”

Not just KJo and SRK, Kajol also shared her memories with her fans. She shared a video and wrote, “Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa’s first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran up close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most fav memories! #10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan.”

As the film completed a decade, SRK fans took over the internet and showered love for the film and soon #10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan started trending on Twitter. Have a look at how the fans reacted:

 

