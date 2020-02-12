10 Years of My Name is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan thanks Karan Johar, Kajol for making ‘finest film of our careers’

Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan thanks Karan Johar, Kajol for making ‘finest film of our careers’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has given many iconic performances in these years that cinema lovers cherish till date. One of them is of Rizwan Khan in the film My Name Is Khan. The film touched many lives and is considered one of the best films in Bollywood. On Wednesday, My name Is Khan clocked 10 years and superstar SRK took to his social media to thank his co-star Kajol as well as director Karan Johar for making ‘arguably the finest film’ of his career.

Shah Rukh Khan shared moments from the film My Name Is Khan and wrote, “Thank u @karanjohar & @kajol for making arguably the finest film of our careers. The only film I needed to see everyday pics to know if I have the expressions right! Here’s some of them...”

Thank u @karanjohar & @itsKajolD for making arguably the finest film of our careers. The only film I needed to see everyday pics to know if I have the expressions right! Here’s some of them... pic.twitter.com/mmqArDiAp7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 12, 2020

Earlier in the day, Karan Johar also shared a heartfelt video of My Name Is Khan and recalled his experience of shooting for the film. He wrote, “Bhai @iamsrk put his all into creating Rizwan...and I will always be eternally grateful to him for just being him ....for being such a rock solid support to me through the journey of the film...love you so much Bhai!” he also thanked Kajol and said, “Love you @kajol for breathing life into Mandira and just being the fabulous and incredible artist that you are!!! And finally thank you to #shibanibathija for writing and creating the film and every character! Writing is the spine that we can give body to....thank you.”

Not just KJo and SRK, Kajol also shared her memories with her fans. She shared a video and wrote, “Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa’s first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran up close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most fav memories! #10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan.”

Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa's first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran up close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most fav memories!#10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan@karanjohar @iamsrk @M_Contractor pic.twitter.com/uqvWQIK56Z — Kajol (@itsKajolD) February 12, 2020

As the film completed a decade, SRK fans took over the internet and showered love for the film and soon #10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan started trending on Twitter. Have a look at how the fans reacted:

"The Western world marks history simply by B.C. & A.D...I mark it by the moment I first saw you." ❤#10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan

Watch the MNIK International Trailer here: https://t.co/LmYiki3uHr pic.twitter.com/XxSMg0yruV — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 12, 2020

This scene from the film was just Goosebumps & very emotional 😢



God Of Acting they said very well said 👏#10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan



pic.twitter.com/5zkzkkP4WH — Jagatjit (@iamJagatjit45) February 12, 2020

words will always fall short to describe how special this movie is. a movie ahead of its time and perhaps my favorite directorial venture by KJ. it’s something to cherish forever 💕#10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan pic.twitter.com/nwBioUCtpI — 🕊 (@satarangire) February 12, 2020

Did you know my name is khan is a film which opened more than 20 business markets single handly for bollywood in overseas market also his acting in MNIK praised by unesco ceremony

Probably the best film of this decade in terms of acting and content

#10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan pic.twitter.com/LVgclP6zUy — Jawwad srkian (@i_am_srk_jawwad) February 12, 2020

