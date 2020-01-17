Image Source : TWITTER 10 Heart-rending poems by Javed Akhtar that will leave you teary-eyed

Bollywood lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar is one name that has managed to make his every word touch millions of heart. He has made us fall in love with his poetry as well as his world of love, loss and life. His songs like Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dekha Ek Khwaab to Doori, he has entertained generations after generations with his work.

While the popular writer and lyricist has turned 75, age is just a number for him. He said in an interview recently, "As a matter of fact, 75 is a very old age in my mind. So, for me, to believe that I’m 75 is tough because I don’t feel that. My body tells me, ‘Listen buddy, you’re no longer young’, but otherwise, my involvement with life, my curiosity, interests, fantasies, aspirations and ambitions are intact. I’m totally involved with life, and don’t feel like a retired, tired person at all.”

Javed Akhtar's soul-stirring poetry -

Bewafa

Aaj Maine Fir

Hume Manzoor Ho Gaye

Woh Jo Apne Hain

Guftagoo Ke Phool

Aur Tum Aao

Dil Aakhir Tu Kyun Roya Hai

Yeh Jaane Kaisa Raaz Hai

Toh Zinda Ho Tum

Kyun Darein Zindagi Mein

