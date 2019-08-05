Yami Gautam adds pinch of gold to her modern avatar, leaves Vikrant Massey in awe

Vikrant Massey drops adorable comment on Yami Gautam's photo

Yami Gautam is here to help you beat your Monday blues with a traditional twist to her modern avatar. The Bollywood beauty shared a picture on Instagram in which she is seen in a peach-coloured outfit teamed up with traditional heavy gold bangles. Yami has chosen to keep her makeup minimal with nude lipstick and eye shadow. Undoubtedly, she is perfect 10 in her latest Instagram photo.

"When life gives you Monday, dip it in glitter & sparkle all week along," the actress wrote as a caption. Check out the picture below.

As soon as Yami's photo surfaced on the internet, fans went gaga. They dropped adorable comments praising the actress. ''Yami you look always gorgeous,'' wrote one user, ''Your charm is irresistible yami!!!,'' commented another. However, the comment which grabbed eyeballs was by Vikrant Massey. The actor, who has wrapped up shooting of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak wrote, ''Ati Sundar''.

On the professional front, the 30-year-old actress was last seen in the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. She is currently shooting for Stree director Amar Kaushik's next venture, Bala. The comedy also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and is slated for November release.

Talking about reuniting with Ayushmann in Bala, Yami told Deccan Chronicle, ''We both have the same style of working and it feels good to be back together. We had an amazing experience working on Vicky Donor and things changed for both of us, so it will always be special''.

(With IANS inputs)