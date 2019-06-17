Image Source : INSTAGRAM World Cup 2019: Ranveer Singh hugs Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli after India's grand victory over Pakistan

World Cup 2019: Ranveer Singh never fails to catch all the attention and limelight wherever he goes. Yet again when the entire World was busy seeing the World Cup 2019 India v/s Pakistan match, Ranveer Singh turned the attention towards himself. The Bajirao of Bollywood is currently shooting for his upcoming movie 83 in England. What he did yesterday sets a level up to Ranveer Singh's craziness. Not just this, the pictures are going viral all over the internet where Ranveer Singh is seen hugging and meeting Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli after the great victory over Pakistan.

A video is going viral too where we can spot Virat Kohli and Ranveer Singh, all excited and hugging each other.

Ranveer Singh took to the stadium and turned commentator for the day. He addressed the audience saying, ''Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, children of all ages, welcome to cricket's biggest stage - the World Cup, and the biggest ticket match - India vs Pakistan. It doesn't get bigger than this! We're here in Manchester. The weather is looking alright, promising and not too bleak. We might just have the humdinger of the game that we're all here for! Ladies and gentlemen, I can assure you the atmosphere in here is absolutely electric. Fans are streaming in. The players have come out to warm up and it's gonna get crazy in not very long from now. It's gonna be an amazing match. Let's hope for some amazing cricket. I'm sure we're gonna get some crowd-pleasing moments and an unforgettable match here in Manchester. Here's Ranveer Singh, until next time."

Ranveer Singh will be seen in 83, a movie which is a biopic of Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will be playing his on-screen wife in the movie. Ranveer Singh was joined by Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara and many more.

