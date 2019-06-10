Nation mourns the loss of great actor and film director Girish Karnad

Sad to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad, writer, actor and doyen of Indian theatre. Our cultural world is poorer today. My condolences to his family and to the many who followed his work #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 10, 2019
Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2019
Heartfelt condolences on passing away of one of modern India's treasures, Girish Karnad. A writer, dramatist, director and actor par excellence, he stood out for his commitment to social upliftment, equality and secularism. It is a huge personal loss too. pic.twitter.com/AdjnFttRJO— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) June 10, 2019
Mr.Girish Karnad, His scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 10, 2019
Rest in peace. I loved his work. ☹️ https://t.co/rNNuQg2tMn— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 10, 2019
One of my first big productions at the Doon School, was #GirishKarnad ‘s Hayavadana. A masterpiece that i got to perform . I remember it so vividly. An extraordinary man. He will be remembered for his unique sense of style and persona. In writing in acting and in life. pic.twitter.com/iFYoorpFzb— Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 10, 2019
Deeply saddened at the passing of #GirishKarnad.. he was kind to let me rent his house in #Bandra when I 1st came to Mumbai.Spent many evenings chatting with him about theatre & writing..those chats had a deep impact on my choices at work.. #RIP dear friend. You will be missed ..— Dr Mira Anand (@tiscatime) June 10, 2019
I met Girish Karnad way back when he was the principal of the film institute & then worked with him in Pukar. He was a great man & playwright. His stories will forever remain in our hearts & minds. Sending my prayers & heartfelt condolences to his family. https://t.co/X7W6hF4A5t— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 10, 2019
May you rest in peace Girish Karnad sir. Your talent humour and sharp intellect will be missed :(— shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) June 10, 2019
Rest in peace great sir. #GirishKarnad https://t.co/MdsxNna4KE— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 10, 2019
Deeply saddened to learn about #Girish Karnad. Havent yet been able to speak with his family. Its been a friendship of 43 years and I need the privacy to mourn him. I request the media to kindly excuse me from giving quotes. pic.twitter.com/XMTxTmHXIw— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 10, 2019
Huge huge loss for the world of theatre cinema and literature!!! The creative world will always be indebted to him .we lost our https://t.co/uKRJPS31Yq GIRISH KARNAD SIR !!— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 10, 2019
Deeply saddened by the news of demise of Girsh Karnad ji. He will be remembered for his work as a Theater personality, film actor, and director. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. #OmShanti 🙏— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 10, 2019
A playwright, filmmaker, actor , thinker, scholar and literary giant . Goodbye good sir !! And thank you 🙏 #GirishKarnad 1938-2019 pic.twitter.com/q1LebMKwZf— Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) June 10, 2019
Don’t see the point writing personal feelings on twitter but just couldn’t stop myself to tell the world that today I again feel #Loss in a true sense! One actor we all loved and respected is no more #GirishKarnad a person I connected at various levels. Praying for the his soul🙏🏼— papon angaraag (@paponmusic) June 10, 2019
This is a devastating loss. Just a few months ago he sent me the draft of his brilliant new historical play. He was at the peak of his creative talent. Profound condolences to his devoted wife Saras & brilliant son @rkarnad. A flame has been extinguished that lit up so many minds https://t.co/Z8dqtdSx4U— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 10, 2019
RIP #GirishKarnad sir.. one actor whose inherent goodness reflected in his eyes. The thorough gentleman. Exceptional playwright.Swami ratnadeep manthan embedded in my childhood memories. A gem we lost today.— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) June 10, 2019
Deeply saddened by the passing of playwright Girish Karnad. My biggest break in theatre was playing the title role in his “Tughlaq”, directed by Alyque Padamsee, which led me into the film industry in 1970s. One of India’s great playwrights, immortalised by his creativity. RIP. https://t.co/GOEw42PXPW— KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) June 10, 2019
Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of Sh. #GirishKarnad ji. He was a great artist, scholar and a brilliant playwright. My first small appearance in the film Utsav was under his direction. Also acted in both #Tuglaq and #Hayavadan - plays written by him. On Shanti.🙏 pic.twitter.com/NiByXxJiSe— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 10, 2019
Playwright, actor, director but above all a great human being, in Girish Karnad’s passing India has lost a beloved son, whose memory will live on in the vast treasure trove of creative work he leaves behind.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 10, 2019
My condolences to his family & fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/arE8f58ArA