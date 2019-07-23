Who is Shirley Setia and Why is she famous | Shirley Setia Biography

Who is Shirley Setia:Social media sensation and singer Shirley Setia is all set to make her Bollywood debut as an actor with Sabbir Khan directorial Nikamma. The singer is already a popular name among the youth as she keeps treating her followers with her renditions of famous Bollywood songs. Belonging from Auckland, New Zealand, Shirley Setia runs a YouTube channel which has garnered much attention and love from the viewers in a very short span of time. Her YouTube channel has over 2 million subscribers and 18 million views. She has gained over 3 million followers on Facebook and 2 million followers on Instagram.
What is Shirley Setia’s Relationship status
Shirley Setia claims that she is single however she has made headlines in the past for her alleged relationship with Bollywood singer Armaan Malik. It is also said that she was guided and encouraged by Malik brothers to become a YouTuber and even participate in t-series competition. Currently, Shirley Setia is said to be in a casual relationship with Jigar Saraiya.
When is Shirley Setia’s Bollywood debut?
Shirley Setia will be seen in Heropanti director’s next film Nikamma opposite Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani. This will be her first film while Abhimanyu has already proved his acting mettle in the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota opposite Radhika Madan. The first look poster of Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani is already out and the film is set to be released in the summer of 2020.
Shirley Setia HD Wallpapers
