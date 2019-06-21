When Malang actor Meezaan stepped in for Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat

Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan says there were a few scenes in Padmaavat where he stepped in for actor Ranveer Singh. Meezaan will officially enter Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal. During an appearance on Zoom's 'By Invite Only', Meezaan revealed that he first featured in 'Padmaavat' instead of Ranveer in two scenes, read a statement.

He said: "I was assisting Sanjay sir for the movie 'Padmaavat'. I was at the set, when they were discussing how it's going to be difficult to shoot some scenes because Ranveer was unavailable due to a brand commitment. But Sanjay sir said 'we'll do it', and to my surprise, he turned to me and said I should do it. The next day on the set, they asked me to memorise all Ranveer's gestures and lines."

Meezaan added: "There are two scenes in 'Padmaavat' where I stood in for Ranveer Singh." Ranveer Singh garnered maximum praise for his role of Allahuddin Khilji in Padmaavat that any other role. The actor even bagged all the top honours that year for his spell-binding performance.

(With IANS inputs)