Watch: Shahid Kapoor celebrates Kabir Singh success by kissing Mira Rajput and dancing with Ishaan Khatter

Watch: Shahid Kapoor celebrates Kabir Singh success by kissing Mira Rajput and dancing with Ishan Khatter

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is on cloud nine as his recent release Kabir Singh has finally entered the 100-crore club. The film has become the actor’s highest solo grosser and that is why he has all the reasons to celebrate. The actor is in a happy space with his family which is evident from his latest pictures and videos with wife Mira Rajput and brother Ishaan Khatter.

Mira, on her social media account, recently shared videos of the actor. Shahid in one of the videos can be seen kissing her beautiful. She shared the video on her Instagram account and captioned them as, "I got sunshine, on a cloudy day."

In another one, she captured Shahid and Ishaan having fun and dancing like nobody’s watching. The video was captioned as, “Aaj ki party inki taraf se.”

Just a day before, Shahid on his social media account shared a throwback picture with the lead actress Kiara Advani from the sets of the film. They were accompanied by the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and they expressed their feelings after looking at the weekend collection of the film. The picture was shared on Instagram with a caption that read, “These weekend numbers got us all like #kabirsingh.”

Talking about the film, it is a remake of the hit 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film has been produced under the banners of Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The story of the film is about a medical student Kabir who chose self-destructive path after his love-interest Preeti married another man.

