Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Watch: Shahid Kapoor celebrates Kabir Singh success by kissing Mira Rajput and dancing with Ishaan Khatter

Watch: Shahid Kapoor celebrates Kabir Singh success by kissing Mira Rajput and dancing with Ishaan Khatter

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film Kabir Singh has finally entered the 100-crore club.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 26, 2019 12:40 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Watch: Shahid Kapoor celebrates Kabir Singh success by kissing Mira Rajput and dancing with Ishan Khatter

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is on cloud nine as his recent release Kabir Singh has finally entered the 100-crore club. The film has become the actor’s highest solo grosser and that is why he has all the reasons to celebrate. The actor is in a happy space with his family which is evident from his latest pictures and videos with wife Mira Rajput and brother Ishaan Khatter.

Mira, on her social media account, recently shared videos of the actor. Shahid in one of the videos can be seen kissing her beautiful. She shared the video on her Instagram account and captioned them as, "I got sunshine, on a cloudy day."

View this post on Instagram

I got sunshine, on a cloudy day ☀️❤️

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

In another one, she captured Shahid and Ishaan having fun and dancing like nobody’s watching. The video was captioned as, “Aaj ki party inki taraf se.”

View this post on Instagram

Party time💃💃 @shahidkapoor @ishaankhatter #shahidkapoor #ishaankhatter #mirakapoor

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor Turkish Fan (@pyarshasha) on

Just a day before, Shahid on his social media account shared a throwback picture with the lead actress Kiara Advani from the sets of the film. They were accompanied by the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and they expressed their feelings after looking at the weekend collection of the film. The picture was shared on Instagram with a caption that read, “These weekend numbers got us all like #kabirsingh.”

Talking about the film, it is a remake of the hit 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film has been produced under the banners of Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The story of the film is about a medical student Kabir who chose self-destructive path after his love-interest Preeti married another man.

Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryKarisma Kapoor’s 45th birthday celebration included pool time, lunch with friends & a lot of cake, check pics Next StoryWatch: Disha Patani impresses fans as she does perfect cartwheel with one hand  