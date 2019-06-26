Watch: Disha Patani impresses fans as she does perfect cartwheel with one hand

Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
Actress Disha Patani took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video clip in which she was seen performing a one-hand cartwheel.

New Delhi Published on: June 26, 2019 12:53 IST
Actress Disha Patani, who is popular for her love for fitness, impressed many fans with a perfect cartwheel.

Patani took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video clip in which she was seen performing a one-hand cartwheel. She captioned it: "Training after ages with my trainer..." 

Earlier this week, it was reported that Patani, who was seen doing flips and hoops in Salman Khan-starrer "Bharat", got injured on the sets of her upcoming film "Malang". 

"Malang", a romantic action thriller, is directed by Mohit Suri.

It stars veteran Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu and will release next year.

Most of the shooting in March is concentrated in Mauritius and Goa. The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakraman.

