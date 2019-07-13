Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma take a stroll in London, pose with fan

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted enjoying a day out in London after Team India's exit from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The duo is all smiles as they pose with a fan. While Virat is seen in sea green sweatshirt and ripped jeans, Anushka looks pretty in denim jacket which she paired with a pink top and distressed jeans. She completed her look with minimum makeup and hoops. Check out the photo below.

After crashing out of the World Cup, Virat took to Instagram share an emotional post. He thanked fans for being with the team throughout their journey. For uninitiated, Team India, who was at the top of the points table lost to New Zealand in the semi-final. Virat wrote on Instagram, "Firstly I want to thank all our fans who came in huge numbers to support the team. You made it a memorable tournament for all of us and we felt the love showered upon the team for which we are very grateful. We are all disappointed and share the same emotions as you. We gave everything we had. Have to accept this and move forward. Jai hind''.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Zero released last year during Christmas and Anushka hasn't announced her next project yet. When she was asked about the same, Anushka told Hindustan Times, "I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don't need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time''.

She further added that now she wants to sit back and take some time before zeroing in on her next project. "In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic and I have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, it's not easy and takes a toll on you. All are different, and required a lot of prep. You feel you want to sit back and take a call," Anushka said.