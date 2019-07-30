Govinda says he suggested Avatar title to James Cameron | Watch Aap Ki Adalat trending video

Govinda was offered James Cameron’s Avatar but he turned down the role

Bollywood actor Govinda recently made his presence felt on India TV’s Aap Ki Adalat. The actor went down the memory lane and spilled the beans about his glorious 30 years in Bollywood and even talked about his personal life. From revealing the secret behind his character in the blockbuster movie Coolie No. 1 to second marriage with his wife Sunita Ahuja, Govinda was at his candid best. The actor even revealed that he was offered to make it big in Hollywood with director James Cameron’s Avatar but he chose to turn it down.

When Aap Ki Adalat host Rajat Sharma asked Govinda about the reason behind turning down the role in James Cameron’s film, the actor simply stated that he was not ready to paint his entire body blue for the role. Interestingly, Govinda also revealed that he suggested the title Avatar to the director and claimed that he knew the film will be a blockbuster. In the interview, Govinda said, "I gave the title of the film (Avatar). It turned out to be a super hit film. I had informed him (James Cameron) that the film will do really well. I told him that I feel it will take seven years for him to complete the film. He got angry. When I said so, he asked, How can you be so sure that I won’t be able to make Avatar for seven years?’ I told him that what he was imagining was something almost impossible. That he has named his film Avatar, but he is showing aliens."

On the other hand, Govinda later in 2012 also shot for a Bollywood film tilted Avatar which also starred Sunny Deol. However, the film never got released. Govinda, who acted in 118 films in the first 11 years of his career, also revealed that at one point of time he was even shooting for 29 films simultaneously. While the actor has given iconic films like Dulhe Raja, Hero No. 1, Aunty No. 1 and others, he never won an award for his roles. When asked about the same, the actor honestly said that he never bought an award which is the reason he never got one.

