Image Source : TWITTER Vidya Sinha Death: Madhur Bhandarkar, Prosenjit, Surbhi Jyoti pay last tribute to veteran actress

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express sorrow and shock at the demise of actress Vidya Sinha on August 15. She was 71 and had been hospitalised for a while owing to heart and lung ailments, and she passed away after respiratory failure. Sinha was known for her roles in seventies middle-of-the-road hits such as "Rajnigandha", Chhoti Si Baat", and "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Surbhi Jyoti, who worked with her in Qubool Hai, told Spotboye, "Oh my God, this is really heartbreaking for me. I have worked with her in Qubool Hai and we were quite close. We lost connect after the show as every one gets busy in their own world. I remember on the sets she was so motherly and everybody was so fond of her. She was a brilliant cook and I still remember that once she got some yummy mirchi ka pakoda for me. After that I made sure that she gets it for me every now and then. I still can't accept that she is not with us anymore. She was a lovely woman. May her soul rest in peace."

Jaaved Jaaferi remembered Vidya Sinha as "an actress who was talented, beautiful and dignified, and who we all loved in the 70's", adding that she "passes on to her next journey".

An actress who was talented, beautiful and dignified and who we all loved in the 70’s, passes on to her next journey. #RIP #VidyaSinha pic.twitter.com/Unbz0XP2ta — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 15, 2019

"RIP Vidya Sinha Ji. You were the epitome of grace and dignity on and off the screen," wrote filmmaker Sanjay Gupta.

RIP Vidya Sinha Ji.

You were the epitome of grace and dignity on and off the screen. pic.twitter.com/7zJHf9E2Ew — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) August 15, 2019

Actress Rituparna Sengupta was "deeply saddened by the demise of our beloved actress Vidya Sinha", adding that her "sweetest voice and unusual beauty made her apart from others". Rituparna also added that Vidya "exuded unusual grace" and that she considered herself "privileged to work with her as a daughter in ‘Tere Ane Se'," which is yet to be released. "My condolences for the bereaved family," Rituparna wrote.

Deeply saddened by d demise of our beloved actress Vidya Sinha. D sweetest voice & unusual beauty made her apart frm others...She exuded unusual grace...I am privileged to work with her as a daughter of hers in Tere Ane Se (to be released). My condolences for d bereaved family... pic.twitter.com/oOyoEeD8k6 — Rituparna Sengupta (@RituparnaSpeaks) August 15, 2019

Madhur Bhandarkar recalled some of her best roles in his tweet. "Sad to hear (of the) demise of actress Vidya Sinha, she will be always remembered for her superlative performances in films like ‘Rajnigandha', ‘Chhoti Si Baat' and ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh'. My condolences to her family & friends," wrote @imbhandarkar.

Sonu Sood remembered Vidya Sinha with a tinge of nostalgia. "We have grown up watching you lightning the screen with your performances. Your graciousness and simplicity was unmatchable,"

tweeted @SonuSood.

Bengali superstar Prosenjit wteeted his favourite picks among Vidya Sinha's films. "You will be always remembered specially for ‘Rajnigandha', ‘Chhoti Si Baat', ‘Mukti'," he wrote on Twitter.

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News