Vidya Balan is enjoying her time off in Bali with close friends.

New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2019 17:17 IST
Vidya Balan is beating the summer heat with a beachy vacation in Bali. Check out her pictures 

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is staying away from the camera for sometime. Making most of her free time, the Tumhari Sulu actress has zoomed off to Bali with her family. She took to social media to share pictures from the beachy paradies. Being as witty as she is, Vidya Balan added the hashtag #BalaninBali in her vacation pictures. In the photos, Vidya is seen wearing a flowery dress with a plunging neckline. To accentuate her holiday feels, she has paired her outfit with a pair of huge round sunglasses. 

Vidya Balan's Bali vacation pictures

Vidya Balan's Bali vacation pictures

Vidya Balan's Bali vacation pictures

Vidya Balan's Bali vacation pictures

Vidya Balan's Bali vacation pictures

Recently, Vidya Balan shared a video on body shaming and slut shaming in collaboration with 92.7 Big FM.  In the video, the actress talked at lengths in a poetic manner how people on social media like to bully women based on their body shape, colour and clothes they wear. While narrating the poem, Vidya Balan even broke down into tears. 

On the work front, Vidya Balan will be next seen in Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mission Mangal which is based on Indian Space Agency's Mars Orbiter Mission. She was last seen in Tumhari Sulu opposite Manav Kaul. 

