Vicky Kaushal to shoot for romantic music video in Shimla, read deets here

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has been busy shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s biopic based on freedom fighter Udham Singh. While the director has shot a major portion of the film, he is all set to shoot a song a romantic music video featuring Vicky.

As per Mumbai Mirror, “The song is all about love and heartbreak and will see Vicky in different avatars, from a lover boy to a man yearning for his ladylove. He loved the song and the idea that it will have him showcase different shades of his personality.”

The star will be leaving for the shoot next week and will be there for 3-days. Vicky is planning to take some time off from his busy schedule as he shoots for the music video. The song is being produced by Bhushan Kumar.

The cast and crew will be shooting the song, which is sung by B Praak, in Shimla over a three-day schedule which will begin next week. B Praak had recently rendered Teri Mitti in Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starter, Kesari and Ali Ali from Blank besides several Punjabi music videos to his credit.

Meanwhile, Vicky is slated to resume shooting for the Udham Singh biopic next month. On Monday, the actor kicked off promotions for his horror film Bhoot Part One, which is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. He is also scheduled to start filming Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial, the multi-starrer period-drama Takht, in December this year in Mumbai with co-actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.