Vicky Kaushal's humble reply to fan who respected his privacy will leave you awestruck!

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal's humble reply to a fan will make your day.

Vicky Kaushal has definitely gained fame from his amusing performances in several films which include Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, Raazi and many more. The 31-year-old actor has proved his mettle in each and every film. Vicky has secured his place with a career span of 7 years in Bollywood and still counting. We can't deny the fact that his fan base grows larger with each film.

Every time Vicky goes out, he is hoarded with lots of fans who want a selfie with him or ask him for an autograph. However, there are few fans who know how to respect a star's privacy. Recently Vicky Kaushal was in a cafe where a fan spotted him but didn't bother him.

The fan did not go up to him asking for a selfie or an autograph. After some time, the fan's husband tweeted to Vicky saying that his wife was too shy to bother him and wanted to respect his privacy. The fan's husband later added that she is a huge fan of Vicky's acting. Giving space to your favorite actor even when he is sitting next to you is something rare.

Vicky Kaushal saw the tweet and his heartwarming reply where he said that next time she saw him, she can make a move and can come up and chat with him. Vicky replied, “Pass my regards. I appreciate her for respecting my privacy. Next time, feel free, I'd be happy to have a conversation :)."

Pass my regards. I appreciate her for respecting my privacy. Next time, feel free, I'd be happy to have a conversation :) https://t.co/4Si2zSUpaV — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 12, 2019

Many fans were delighted to know that Raazi actor is down for a conversation with a fan if someone bumps into him. If we talk about Vicky's work front, the actor will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh. The shooting will begin soon. He will be also seen in Karan Johar's horror franchise's first film, Bhoot: Part One-The Haunted Ship. The poster was released a couple of days back. The actor will be in lead and Bhumi Pednekar will be playing an important cameo. This is Bhanu Pratap Singh's debut film as a directed and will hit the screens on November 15, 2019

Here are some shots from Bhoot: Part One-The Haunted ship