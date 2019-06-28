Varun Dhawan leaves fans in awe by using Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 photo to promote his film

Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan

Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Dharma Productions' Kalank is currently busy shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Though there are months left for the dance film to hit the screens, Varun's promotions game is already on. No one can leave Varun behind when it comes to marketing and promotions. Most of his co-stars agree to this and now we have also become pretty sure about his strong promotion game.

Actually, the actor used Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 clip to promote his own film. Salman shared a video in which he can be seen along with Pramod Khanna, Sonakshi Sinha and director Prabhu Deva. At the end, the team shows their three fingers to indicate the third installment of Dabangg but Varun being Varun took a screenshot of the same and wrote, “3 is coming SD 3.”

On a related note, Varun will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 remake, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Rumours say that the duo will be stepping into the shoes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor to recreate the hit track of 1995 film, Mai Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha. Makers are planning to present the reprised version to add to the nostalgia. However, nothing has been confirmed as such.

Reportedly, Street Dancer 3D has been postponed to January and the reason behind the delay is said to be Varun's wedding with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. "Varun Dhawan has requested the director of the film Remo D’Souza to shift it to next year. And the reason is his wedding with Natasha Dalal in December 2019,'' SpotboyE reported. Varun and Natasha never spoke about their personal life and tried to stay away from prying eyes of media.



However, on Koffee With Karan, the Kalank actor spilled the beans about his relationship with Natasha. "I'm with her (Natasha) because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually. Because I have known her, we were in school together. We were just friends, we weren't dating then. But since day one she has been supportive of my dreams and it has to be the same. It has to be equal from my side. From my side, I have to be supportive of her dreams also, or what she wants to achieve, or what she likes. Eventually, I think as a couple you want to evolve together,” Varun said.