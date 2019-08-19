Varun Dhawan hangs off a moving boat while shooting Coolie No. 1, watch viral video

Varun Dhawan hangs off a moving boat while shooting Coolie No. 1

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is gearing up to step into the shoes of Govinda for the remake of his father David Dhawan’s 1995 film Coolie No. 1. While Varun will revive Govinda on the big screen, Sara Ali Khan will be recreating the magic of Karisma Kapoor in the film. The shooting of the David Dhawan directorial has already begun in Bangkok and the actor has been treating his fans with various behind the scenes videos and pictures through his social media. There is no denying that Varun Dhawan makes sure that he crosses all limits to entertain his fans and this time, the actor has hung himself off a moving boat while shooting for Coolie No. 1.

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram to introduce his fans with his character Kunwar Mahinder Prata from the film Coolie No. 1. In the video, the actor can be seen flaunting the uber-cool style and accessories of his character and also gives details to his fans about the shooting location. By the end of the video, as Varun Dhawan sign offs, he hangs himself from the boat. Have a look at Varun Dhawan’s video going viral on the internet-

Fans are very excited to witness Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s chemistry on the big screen. While there is still time for the film to hit the theaters, the behind the scenes pictures and video have been keeping fans on their toes. Just recently on David Dhawan’s birthday, son Varun shared a couple of pictures from the sets of Coolie No. 1 and posted an adorable wish for him. In the picture, while David was dressed casually, Varun was seen in his coolie avatar. He wrote, ''Happy birthday papa मेरा नम्बर 1 डिरेक्टर । काम चालू हैं bhai लोग. Coolie number 1.”

Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan's behind the scenes picture from Coolie No. 1 sets

The makers of Coolie No. 1 have also released the first posters of the film. In one poster, Varun Dhawan can be seen wearing the coolie attire and holding the luggage. In another poster, Sara Ali Khan and Varun can be seen indulging in a romantic pose. Another motion poster of the film has also hit the internet. Check out-

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan on Coolie No. 1 poster

Varun Dhawan on Coolie No. 1 poster

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Dharma Productions’ Kalank. He will be next seen in Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer 3D. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaeyan.

