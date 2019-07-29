Image Source : INSTAGRAM Urvashi Rautela reacts to dating rumours with Hardik Pandya, requests privacy

Urvashi Rautela has been much in the news for her alleged relationship with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Recently, she felt disturbed and was seen upset as a video on YouTube platform goes viral. The actress took a screenshot of the video and requested everyone to respect her privacy. She says that she has a family to answer and one must stop uploading such videos that lead to rumours. The video was captioned as Hardik Padya seeking help from Urvashi Rautela.

It was rumoured that Hardik and Urvashi had been in a relationship ever since they first met each other in a party. They instantly got attracted to one another and started dating thereafter.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Urvashi Rautela reacts to dating rumours with Hardik Pandya

Recently, Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram account and shared the news, "I would humbly request respective media channels on @youtube to stop uploading such ridiculous videos as I have a family to answer and it creates problems for me."

Before this, the rumours were buzzing around Urvashi messaging Hardik Pandya to arrange free passes for her. It's during the time of the World Cup Match in London when the news broke out. It was buzzing that Urvashi wanted two free passes, one for herself and another one for her mother. However, the actress declined any such demand and called them all rumours. She said that it's her previous manager who is trying to bring a bad name to her in order to seek revenge.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be next seen in Pagalpanti. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla, playing important roles. Pagalpanti is directed by Anees Bazmee.

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here for Trending News

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page