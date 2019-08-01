Image Source : INSTAGRAM Uri actor Vicky Kaushal high on josh as he spends time with Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who left fans stunned with his stellar performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike, is elated when he spends time with the Indian Army. The Masaan star, who is set to don the military uniform for the second time, shared a picture with the Indian Army personnel on his Instagram.

"Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," he captioned the picture.

Vicky Kaushal is currently one of the most talented and sought after actors of the Bollywood film industry. Earlier this year, the actor won everyone's hearts with his outstanding performance in the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. It happens to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the year and one of its dialogues 'how's the josh' has become viral all over the country.

Over the past few years, Vicky has acted in some amazing movies which include Masaan, Raazi and Sanju just to name a few.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in films like Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama 'Takht,' 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship,' and untitled film where he will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

