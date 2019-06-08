Twinkle Khanna shares video of mom Dimple Kapadia as she turns 'older and better'

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia turned 62 today. On her birthday, daughter Twinkle Khanna shared a goofy video of her on Instagram. Being as witty as always, Twinkle wrote, "The birthday girl is shining bright ! Mother turns a year older and looks even better. The fabulous birthday girl." In the video, Dimple Kapadia is seen flaunting and flipping her hair as Twinkle records the video. The video caught attention of many social media users as well as Bollywood celebrities.

Actress Malaika Arora commented: "Too stunning."

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap finds Dimple's look "gorgeous".

Sonali Bendre wrote, "@twinklerkhanna pls wish aunty n give her a biiiig hug"

Dimple was 16 years old when she became an overnight star with the 1973 film "Bobby". Soon after the success of the film, she quit the industry for her wedding with the then superstar Rajesh Khanna. But after a decade of absence, she returned for a successful innings in filmdom with "Saagar" and proved her mettle with an eclectic mix of commercial and parallel cinema - Aitbaar, Arjun, Ram Lakhan, Batwara, Kaash, Rudaali and Lekin.

Dil Chahta Hai, Luck by Chance, What The Fish and Finding Fanny are some of the offbeat films Dimple chose after 2000. She was last seen on the big screen in Welcome Back. Apart from Bollywood, Dimple is now all set to make big waves in Hollywood as she has been roped in for Christopher Nolan's film Tenet.