Twinkle Khanna shares sunkissed picture from London, calls it ‘short break from reality’

Twinkle Khanna, who is currently in London with her husband Akshay Kumar and kids Nitara and Aarav, took to her social media to share her gorgeous sun kissed pictures with her fans. The former actress can be seen flaunting an all-black look in the pictures. Donning a black top with denims, Twinkle oozed elegance in her post as she got clicked sunbathing outside a shop in London. The author captioned the post saying, "Sunlight working its magic better than any man or woman-made filter. #shortbreakfromreality."

Soon after Twinkle Khanna shared her gorgeous pictures, fans complimented her for her natural beauty and the sparkling pictures. Twinkle’s close friend Sussanne Khan also dropped a comment on her post and complimented her saying ‘Glowing’. One Instagram user wrote, ‘So simply beautiful’, another said, ‘The secret behind your beauty is that your heart’s beautiful from the inside’. Check out the pictures here-

Twinkle Khanna flew away to London to celebrate 52nd birthday of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. On Monday, Twinkle even shared the actor’s itinerary about what all has been planned to celebrate the actor’s birthday. She shared a picture of the actor walking across a hanging bridge, alongside the caption, "A birthday filled with many adventures-Next BYOB pottery and then mixing potions in a dark dungeon:) #BirthdayBoy."

The picture also features Akshay and Twinkle’s daughter Nitara who appears to be following her father’s footsteps when it comes to adventurous activities. On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is all set to treat his audience with a variety of films. He will be seen Housefull 4, Good News, Laxmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi and Prithvi Raj Chauhan.

