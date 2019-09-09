Twinkle Khanna shares husband Akshay Kumar's adventure-filled birthday in latest Instagram post, see

Monday, September 09, 2019
     
Taking to her Instagram feed, wife Twinkle Khanna has now posted an itinerary of what Akshay Kumar is doing to celebrate the big day with his family.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 09, 2019 23:46 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar turned 52 today. The actor, who has a slew of successful films under his belt as well as a National Award to boast of, is married to author and former actress Twinkle Khanna. The couple have been married for almost two decades now and are known to stand by each other through thick and thin.

The Mission Mangal star was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with his wife and daughter Nitara as they made their way to London to celebrate Akshay's birthday. Taking to her Instagram feed, wife Twinkle has now posted an itinerary of what the actor is doing to celebrate the big day with his family.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle posted an image of her husband walking across a hanging bridge, alongside the caption, "A birthday filled with many adventures-Next BYOB pottery and then mixing potions in a dark dungeon:) #BirthdayBoy." Going by her post, it seems Akshay's birthday activities are quite true to his character, adventurous and outdoorsy

A birthday filled with many adventures-Next BYOB pottery and then mixing potions in a dark dungeon:) #BirthdayBoy

On the work front, Akshay Kumar, who is basking in the success of Mission Mangal, announced a new film, titled Prithviraj earlier today. Akshay Kumar plays Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in the film, which will be directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. Prithviraj is only one of Akshay Kumar's four films slated for 2020 release - the other three are Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb and Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey.

This year, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Housefull 4 also with director Farhad Samji and Good News, directed by Raj Mehta and co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon.

