Twinkle Khanna on 20 Years of Baadshah: SRK still has his dimples and I still have that fine navel

Twinkle Khanna, who rose to fame with her character of Seema in the blockbuster film Baadshah, has shared an old review of the film as it completes 20 years on Tuesday. The actress turned author Twinkle Khanna is known for her quick wit and sassy comments on social media. She not only adds humour to her replies to fans but is often seen trolling her own family members on social media. This time the actress trolled herself as she revealed that it is the body part that made her character in Baadshah made her famous.

Twinkle Khanna shared a screenshot of the review of the film Baadshah from the good old days posted by a fan and wrote, “Did I say I never got good reviews? I apparently did with the support of an emotive body part! Have to say that 20 years on and the Baadshah couple still have it - SRK still has his dimples and I still have that fine navel:) Thank you sending this and brightening up my morning” She circled and highlighted the lines from the review in which the fans wrote, “Shah Rukh has performed well, So have Twinkle Khanna and her navel, which was in full view right through the film.”

Check out the post here-

Also read: Akshay Kumar's throwback picture reminds us of Khiladi's passion for sports- See pic

Even though Twinkle Khanna had her share of success in Bollywood, she always maintains that she was not made for films. Earlier at the launch of her book, Twinkle had said, "I have not given any hit film. Whatever films I have done should be banned and (no one should watch) it. Most of the time, I pretend I have alzheimer's and I don't remember my film career and it makes me happy that ways."

Currently, Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and an interior designer. She last released her novel called Pyjamas Are Forgiving. Before that, she had written The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones.

Also read:

Twinkle Khanna shares hilarious hack to make kids 'Scream and Run' with her gorgeous black and white picture

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav impress them with culinary skills, check pictures

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page