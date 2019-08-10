Image Source : TWITTER Tiger Shroff opens up on dating Disha Patani: 'Meri aukat nahi hai'

Tiger Shroff opens up on dating Disha Patani: 'Meri Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who often step out together for lunch, dinner and red carpet events, have been making quite a buzz about dating each other. The duo, who have also shared screen space with each other, have always denied the fact that they are in a relationship.

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to start a Q&A session in which many of his fans could ask him anything. Many of his fans asked Tiger about his upcoming film with Hrithik Roshan, War. Some of them even asked him about Disha Patani. A netizen popped up the question, “Are you dating Disha?” To this, the Student Of The Year 2 actor had the best response. Tiger replied on his Instagram story and wrote, “Meri Aukaat Nahi Hai Bhai.” (Brother, I can’t afford to)

Recently, a Bollywood news portal asked Disha to answer a question from a fan on Twitter. The fan had asked, "Why don’t you both accept your relationship? People love you both as a couple.

Disha told the portal that she has 'been trying to impress' Tiger for a long time. "I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed, not like that like the crush impressed; but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice."

Disha and Tiger were last seen together in the film Baaghi 2, which crossed over Rs 100 crore. Recently in an interview to DNA, Disha Patani spoke about her equation with Tiger Shroff. Disha said, "He is my best friend. Besides him, I don't have any pals in the film industry."

Disha is now busy with the promotions of Salman Khan's Bharat, where she will play a trapeze artiste. The film will hit the screens on June 5. On the other hand, Tiger is gearing up for the release on his next film which is an out and out action flick starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra. War is slated to release on October 2, 2019.

