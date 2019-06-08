Tiger Shroff calls film with Hrithik Roshan 'correct permutation'

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is all excited to share screen space with actor Hrithik Roshan, says it is very rare to find the correct permutation and combination and the right script that allow you to express your potential. Talking about sharing screen space with another actor in a film, Tiger told IANS here: "... It depends on the script whether I want to do a solo (film) or team up with a hero. A film, like what I am doing with Hrithik (Roshan) sir is definitely something that could not have been made without one another.

"It is very rare that you find the correct permutation and combination and the right script that allows us to express our potential in our respective ways," he added. The project, directed by Siddharth Anand, is touted as an action thriller and will feature a dance off between the actors. "I feel it is great and if the script is right then why not we all combine our forces every now and then?" he added.

On the related note, a report is doing rounds in media that Hrithik Roshan is charging Rs 48 crore for his next film with Tiger Shroff. A source close to Hrithik told a leading entertainment portal, "Hrithik has been paid to the tune of Rs 48 crore for Siddharth Anand's Hrithik vs Tiger. The film is a huge actioner and is being readied for a holiday release. While a lot of the other superstars take profit percentages in their films, Hrithik still prefers to charge a bomb when he gives his nod to the film."

Tentatively titled Hrithik vs Tiger is expected to be made on a grand scale. The film is produced by Yash Raj Productions and producer Aditya Chopra is going to make it very big. Reports also suggested that Hrithik Roshan is no less than Khans and Akshay Kumar when it comes to his fees. It added, "The producers are completely fine with the money they invest on him because having Hrithik also promises them a good opening and great returns on their investments. His films also fetch a moderately high price on satellite and digital too. So the producers find it easy to cover the costs too."

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff was last seen on-screen in Punit Malhotra's directorial "Student Of The Year 2", which also stars Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

(With IANS inputs)