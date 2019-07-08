Image Source : INSTAGRAM This picture of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Ananya Panday, Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor clicked by Shah Rukh Khan is unmissable

Ananya Panday, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2 recently shared a picture with her two best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. It is a black and white photo and the man behind the lens is none other than Suhana’s father Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing the still on Instagram, she captioned it, “Charlie’s Angels #familyportrait @iamsrk.” It is a black and white picture where the three can be seen posing their best.

This is not the first time that the three have been referred to as Charlie's Angels. Earlier on Suhana's birthday, Ananya decided to ring in her friend's birthday with this special gift from their times together, while they were still just young kids. She shared a picture, which was a recreation of a Charlie's Angels moment. However, instead of heavy guns and loaded weapons, they pose with toy guns. The trio can be seen in their comfort wear and the pic could be from a night stay they must have had together.

During one of her earlier interviews, Ananya had revealed that SRK would shoot videos of Suhana, Shanaya and her when they were kids. She said, "We have done some really weird things. Shah Rukh (Khan) sir always used to encourage us and do photoshoots with us. He would take our videos and make us feel like we are the best actors. He would show them to everyone and say, 'Look what they did'."

Ananya added, "When I was younger, Suhana, Shanaya and I would imitate our mothers. We were always ready to perform. Our parents wouldn’t even need to ask us to dance at a party. They would just say D’ and we would start dancing."