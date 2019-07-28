Image Source : TWITTER The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda join Kapil Sharma for film, deets inside

The Kapil Sharma show gang judge Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and host Kapil Sharma himself are all set to get together for a film. The TKSS trio will lend their voice to the Hindi version Angry Birds 2 movie. While comedy king Kapil Sharma will be the voice of the hot-headed bird 'Red', Kiku Sharda WILL voice Leonard and Archana Puran Singh will be the voice behind Zeta for the upcoming animated feature.

In a statement, Kapil said dubbing for a film is different than voicing for a character. "In the West, artistes first voice for their characters and based on that, the film is shot using graphics. But over here, we have to talk according to the graphics," he said.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 will release on August 23 in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh are known to share cordial relationship. The actress replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the celebrity guest on The Kapil Sharma earlier this year. In one of the TKSS episodes, Kapil zeroed in on Archana Puran Singh to pull off a prank and we thing it went off pretty smooth. Kapil began by making an ROFL reference to Archana's husband Parmeet Sethi: "There's a letter for you. From your param meet" and then added: "Dear Archana, I love you and hope for your good health. So much so that you find it difficult to fit into your seat. I can sacrifice my home for you, sacrifice my work for you, can leave my city also but you will have to vacate my seat please." Kapil Sharma then jokingly added that the fake letter is signed: "Yours and only yours, Navjot Singh Sidhu."

Archana Puran Singh burst out laughing while Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, who were the guests for Saturday's episode also couldn't stop laughing either. Watch the video here

Meanwhile, Kiku Sharda, who has worked with Kapil Sharma on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, has always extended his best wishes to the comedy king. “I will feel very bad if an artiste like him, who has done such good work, doesn’t make a comeback. I really wish him all the best for recovering and he should be back with a bang", Kiku Sharda had earlier said on Kapil Sharma's TV comeback.

