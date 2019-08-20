Tuesday, August 20, 2019
     
Tara Sutaria's new BFF Aadar Jain is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor's cousin

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are the new BFF of the B-town. Aadar Jain is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor's cousin who made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Qaidi Band.

New Delhi Published on: August 20, 2019 10:42 IST
Tara Sutaria's new BFF Aadar Jain us Kareena Kapoor Khan & Ranbir Kapoor's cousin 

Tara Sutaria who made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar and Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2 is much in news for her closeness with Aadar Jain. Tara Sutaria was seen opposite Ananaya Panday and Tiger Shroff in the sequel of Student of the Year. On the other hand, Aadar Jain marked his debut in Bollywood with the movie Qaidi Band which was released in 2017. The movie, however, failed to impress the audience. Tara and Aadar are reportedly to be the new BFF in town.

The eyes, chico.. they never lie!

The duo was recently spotted in a famous sunburn restaurant of Mumbai. According to the buzz, it was Tara who initiated the friendship between the two. The two met and introduced by a mutual friend. However, Tara was previously linked with Sidharth Malhotra. Tara and Sidharth have been ruling our timelines as they were spotted with each other for dinner dates and outings. However, they spoke nothing of their intimate friendship or dating rumours. 

Taimur's Day Out

A source close to Deccan Chronicle on being asked about Tara and Aadar Jain revealed that, "They are happy meeting at parties and spending time with each other rather than go out on quiet dinners which don’t’ turn out so quiet when the paparazzi start snapping." 

Another source added, “Tara is a friendly girl who quickly broke the ice and drew out the normally reserved Aadar. They share a lot in common"

