Tara Sutaria reacts to Marjaavaan clashing with her SOTY 2 co-star Tiger Shroff’s War

Tara Sutaria has already impressed the viewers with her performance in her debut Bollywood film Student of The Year 2. Now, she is gearing up with her next film called Marjaavaan with Sidharth Malhotra which will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War on October 2. The actress reacted on the clash and revealed that she is not worried about it as she believes both films are different.

Marjaavaan, Tara Sutaria’s second film, is a romantic-action-drama and is slated to release on October 2, the same day War hits the theatres. "I don't think it is a clash. I have so much love and respect for Tiger. We are excited to release our films. Both are different films, they are two different worlds so you can't compare. I have seen the teaser and I liked it. I am a big fan of both Hrithik and Tiger. And I am excited for both Marjaavaan and War," she told reporters at a recent event.

Talking about how her life has changed after the success of her debut film, Tara Sutaria earlier said, "A lot has been changed in my life. Earlier, I was not used to so much media attention. Now I am getting attention from so many people. So, it's new for me, but I am loving it. It's fun and flattering to see so much love being showered. People's love will motivate me to do more hard work."

Tara Sutaria has also been ruling the headlines for her alleged relationship with her Marjaavaan co-star Sidharth Malhotra. While she has always maintained that they are just friends as well as neighbors, rumours are rife that the two have been dating even before the actress made her debut. Reacting to the dating rumours, Sidharth Malhotra said, "These are jabariya (forced) rumours, jabariya link-ups, and nothing which is done jabariya is good."

Besides Marjaavaan Tara will be seen in Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan's debut film RX 100, which is directed by Milan Luthria.

(With PTI inputs)