Tahira Kashyap takes a dig at trolls for calling her Ayushmann Khurrana's brother

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's writer-director wife Tahira Kashyap is a boss lady. Whether it is fighting cancer like an iron lady or sporting her sass bald look or short hair avatar, Tahira is an inspiration for all ladies out there. Tahira underwent treatment after she was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer last year, however, her courage remains undeterred. Tahira kept on sharing her story in motivating way possible. After her mastectomy procedure, Tahira went bald and now she carries her short hair look with panache.

However, there are some mean netizens who called her Ayushmann Khurrana's brother. It is just disgusting to see harsh comments and that too for a look. Well, Tahira knows how to give it back to trolls. In a witty note on her Instagram, the 36-year-old wrote, ''Jeez. itne bhai bhai jokes sun liye ke Ab jab bhi main @ayushmannk ko milti Hun background main ek hi gaana Chal raha hota hai "tu mera, tu mera, tu mera bhai nai hai!" And unlike the fukre boys song I am not questioning! It’s a goddamn statement! P.s ( case in point , look at our hair partition , haina opposite? Phirrrr!) Just incase you get over the bhai bhai thing and see how much effort I took to land from mars for the #article15 screening and I so love it!!"

Earlier talking about losing her hair, Tahira had said, "I had never imagined myself bald, not even short hair. I came from the school of thought where beauty meant long hair but that was old me. But there was one day when the extensions couldn't hold on to the humble strands of hair I had on my head. So one day I had to decide to shave it off''.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira, who tied the knot in 2008 are proud parents of two kids- Virajveer Khurrana and Varushka Khurrana.

On the professional front, Ayushmann's recent release Article 15 has minted Rs 20 crores in just three days.