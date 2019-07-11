Taapsee Pannu pokes fun at Rangoli Chandel, asks Varun Dhawan to mention names in Saand Ki Aankh tweet

Taapsee Pannu pokes fun at Rangoli Chandel as she asks Varun Dhawan to mention names in Saand Ki Aankh tweet

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is garnering all the love and appreciation as the makers of her upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh released the teaser on Wednesday. Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar as ‘naughty dadis’ look absolutely charming in the video as they uncover the story of Prakashi Tomar (82) and Chandro Tomar (87), the oldest woman shooters who hail from Uttar Pradesh. Not just fans but Bollywood celebs have also flooded the internet with their praises for the teaser. Among the celebs was Varun Dhawan who also shared his opinion about the teaser on his twitter and wrote, “Proud of you Tushar. Bringing real Indian heroes on the big screen. Best dadis.”

Proud of you Tushar. Bringing real Indian heroes on the big screen. Best dadis https://t.co/lbYvUavMhv — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 11, 2019

Soon after Varun Dhawan’s tweet, his Judwaa 2 co-star Taapsee Pannu replied asking him to mention names in his tweet. She wrote, “Arre Varun but u have not written our names. y no appreciation for us ??? Why why why?” For the unversed, Taapsee’s tweet was a direct indication to Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s tweet that she posted on Varun Dhawan’s wall after he appreciated Judgementall Hai Kya trailer. Rangoli then said, “Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai.” To this Varun Dhawan said, “Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam. Best wishes.” Check out the tweets here-

Arre Varun but u have not written our names 🧐 y no appreciation for us ??? Why why why? — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 11, 2019

Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai !!! @Varun_dvn 😎 https://t.co/OxRZARgsYZ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

Not just Varun Dhawan, but Rangoli Chandel had also slammed Taapsee Pannu for not mentioning Kangana Ranaut’s name in her appreciation tweet for Judgementall Hai Kya trailer. Rangoli wrote, “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy.”

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy 🙏 https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

While Tappse Pannu had shot back at Rangoli saying, “Short life, no time to waste on this. Have so many happier and better things happening in my life to look at right now,” looks like she is still not done with the remarks. The actress took the first opportunity to make fun of Rangoli. Soon after Taapsee’s tweet to Varun Dhawan, the actor took to his twitter and wrote, “Taapsee and Bhumi are naughty dadis.”

This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it ! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #JudgementallHaiKya https://t.co/rpZcn7LHmC — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 3, 2019

Taapsee and Bhumi are naughty dadis 👧🏻 https://t.co/tI4P0UdbM4 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 11, 2019

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are enjoying all the love that is coming their way after the Saand Ki Aankh teaser hit the internet. The movie is all set to impress the audience on Diwali this year.

