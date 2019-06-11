Swara Bhasker trolled for tweeting late about Aligarh toddler murder, Twitter ask ‘no placards this time?’

Swara Bhasker is controversies’ favorite child. Just recently, the actress returned from her Russia vacation and tweeted about the Aligarh toddler case to shower her condolences and sympathy for the family. Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu and others had already expressed their anger on the incident soon after the news broke on the internet. However, when Swara tweeted about the same, the actress got brutally trolled for expressing her anger very late. Swara took to her twitter and wrote, "Just back Frm #Russia after a break. Including social media break! Aligarh news truly horrifying- brutal murder of 2yr old #TwinkleSharma, devastating! Killers must be punished, a precedent set so that such a crime NEVER repeated. My solidarity, sympathy & support to the family."
Just back Frm #Russia after a break. Including social media break! Aligarh news truly horrifying- brutal murder of 2yr old #TwinkleSharma, devastating! Killers must be punished, a precedent set so that such a crime NEVER repeated. My solidarity, sympathy & support to the family.— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 10, 2019
Soon after her tweet, netizens started questioning the actress if she would be using a playcard for this case as well like she did for the Asifa rape case. Others trolled her for tweeting about the incident very late. One Twitter user wrote, “Russia me internet kam nhi kar raha tha kya”, another said, “Placard kidar hai” Check out what the twitterati is tweeting about her-
Yahan bhi acting.....??— Pandit Rakesh Tiwari (@rakzids) June 10, 2019
Russia me internet kam nhi kar raha tha kya....
अब प्लाकार्ड क्या हम खरीद के ला दे क्या— Milind Kulkarni (@MilindPune) June 10, 2019
इस बार आप शर्मिंदा नही हुई ?— Keshav Tyagi (@KeshavT73415927) June 10, 2019
इस बार तख्ती लेकर फोटोशूट करने के पैसे नही मिले क्या????— Sachin Pauranik (@pauraniksachin) June 11, 2019
What about religion of victim and accused like last time u mentioned ?— Ashima 🇮🇳 (@AshiQuotes) June 11, 2019
June 10, 2019
Khun aayi wahi rehejaati. Hum socha Shani game chodgayi.— Fearless_Sanathani (@Dilipramanjeri) June 11, 2019