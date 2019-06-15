Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev and wife Charu Asopa’s engagement pictures are just out of a fairytale

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajeev and wife Charu Asopa’s engagement pictures are just out of a fairytale

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen’s brother surprised his fans when he got married to the love of his life Charu Asopa in court a few days ago. People were already waiting for the couple’s pictures from their destination wedding in Goa but their court marriage pictures broke the internet. Now, the couple has flown away to Goa to host a lavish wedding ceremony on June 16. On Friday, the couple has their engagement in which they looked just out of a fairytale.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa took to their Instagram to share amazing pictures and video from their engagement ceremony. In the pictures, Rajeev can be seen donning a white blazer and black pants. On the other hand, Charu sizzled in a gorgeous white gown. Have a look at all the picture and videos here-

On the related note, Sushmita Sen penned down a lovely note celebrating her brother Rajeev;s court wedding with Charu. She sent them a note saying, "Dear Charu & Rajeev, Congratulations on your wedding day!! May God always bless your union & gift you the courage to honour this beautiful commitment!! Thankyou for giving me the priviledge to dress you both for your wedding ceremony!! A moment & memory I’ll cherish forever!! Here’s to your Happiness & prosperity together... All my love & Blessings!! Dugga Dugga!! Di, Renee & Alisah”.

Talking about the Goa wedding Charu Asopa told Bombay Times, “It will be an intimate affair with just 20-25 people each from our respective families in attendance. Our families had originally zeroed in on a date in December, but Rajeev, during a conversation with me, said that it’s too far. That’s how we advanced the date to June 16. Forget others, even our families were surprised to learn about our decision.”

